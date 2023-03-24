LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is hosting thousands of out-of-town guests this weekend as the NCAA Tournament's South Regional will be contested at the KFC Yum! Center for the first time in four years.
From restaurants, hotels and just about anywhere else you go in downtown, there are people everywhere. Alabama, San Diego State, Creighton and Princeton are making up most of the tourists milling around, but March Madness is one of several events bringing people to town.
Bockfest, the Monster Jam and the National Field Archers Association championships are making for a jam-packed few days in Louisville. And whether they're competing or pulling for their favorite team, people seem to be enjoying their stay in Louisville.
"This is the best place we've had nationals so far," said Jennifer Martindale, in town for the archery tournament. "It has been in several cities, and we love it when it is here."
Tip-off for the first game is at 6:30 p.m. Friday between Alabama and San Diego State. Creighton and Princeton will follow, with the two winners playing Sunday for a trip to the Final Four in Houston.
"We are in the Sweet 16 and I saw them in Sacramento beat Arizona and then Missouri, and I got the bug," said Mark Lockenmeyer, a Princeton fan in town to see the basketball. "I had to come down here and see them play. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
FINISHED NCAA FLOOR AT YUM CENTER 3-21-2023 (4).JPG
It took about an hour and a half to install the court on which Alabama, San Diego State, Creighton and Princeton will compete for a spot in the Final Four. March 21, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
IMAGES | NCAA Tournament floor installed at Louisville's KFC Yum! Center
Hotels, restaurants and on the streets of Louisville, you'll see a lot of people decked out in gear supporting their favorite college basketball team.
"I'm from Montgomery, Alabama. I've lived here since 2006, and, for some reason, I stayed. I have no family here," said Phil Uptain, a Crimson Tide fan who will take in Friday's games at the KFC Yum! Center. "It's a nice venue. ... It's pretty with the river."
With Museum Row just a few blocks down from the KFC Yum! Center, West Main Street is expecting a lot of visitors from the four tournament teams coming from across the country. Businesses nearby, especially the ones on Museum Row, are ready for the crowds. The Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory is anticipating a busier-than-normal weekend, already having more than 1,000 reservations for Saturday.
"We are super enjoying it," Lockmeyer said. "We are walking around, checking everything out. We had a good time last night. ... We closed a bar.