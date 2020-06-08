LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 900 people were tested over the weekend at the free COVID-19 testing sites the city of Louisville set up for Louisvillians who had protested against racial injustice.
The Louisville Metro Health Department set up the testing sites after urging protesters to be tested after gathering in large groups.
Louisville health officials estimate that 600 people were tested at the Norton Healthcare testing site on Poplar Level Road, while another 278 were tested at the Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratories site at Sixth and Market Streets.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said she is grateful to those who took the tests.
“Our city has gone through some very painful events over the past months, but the Department of Public Health and Wellness continues to work to address the root causes that have led to the health inequities we are seeing during the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.
Moyer also warned that testing negative for COVID-19 doesn't mean that you couldn't develop symptoms later. She recommends that those who have taken part in large demonstrations continue to monitor their symptoms.
As of Sunday, Louisville officials had reported 2,770 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Nearly 1,900 have recovered from the respiratory virus, and 178 have died.
