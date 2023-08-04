LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The promotion of Col. Kate Clemmer made history this week in the Louisville Division of Fire. She is now an executive assistant chief and the highest ranking female in the history of the department.
Brian O'Neill was introduced Tuesday as the new chief of Louisville Fire as now-former LFD Chief Gregory Frederick retires after 39 years with the department and 24 as chief.
Clemmer took her oath at the same time the new fire chief was sworn-in for the first time in 25 years.
"I never anticipated hitting this milestone. I didn't think this would happen," she said.
Clemmer hopes her new position will make her more visible to other women who might consider joining the department.
"I hope people in the community see this as like 'Oh, wow, look, we've got a female that's in the upper echelon of the fire department, and I can do this job too," she said.
She said it’s been a challenge to recruit women and minorities to join.
"It's been hard. Minorities and females don't typically see themselves in this role," she said.
There are 44 people currently training to be Louisville firefighters, but only two of those recruits are women. Currently, there are 13 women and 91 minorities in the department out of about 500.
Clemmer joined the department 21 years ago after a friend suggested she become a firefighter. She fell in love with the physicality of it and the opportunity to help people through their worst and best days.
She said the connection she has with fellow firefighters drives her.
"It's the family. It's these brothers and sisters I serve next to day in and day out," Clemmer said.
The Louisville Fire Department is hoping to hire 50 recruits for its 189th class on Aug. 11. The process includes a written test and a physical agility test. Starting salary is about $55,000 a year. To learn more about the application process, click here.
"I hope it motivates and inspires the people in the community and the young girls that see us out and about that everybody can do this job," Clemmer said. "It just takes some training and some hard work and determination. But it's achievable."
The department hopes to better represent the community it serves.
"We want to be able to bring everybody to the table of this great career and show that everybody has a chance," she explained.
The Louisville Division of Fire includes more than 500 men and women who respond to more than 50,000 incidents a year, including fires, medical emergencies, hazardous spills, water rescues and trench rescues.
