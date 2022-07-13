INTERSTATE 71 AT 265 SNYDER - IMOVEKY.jpg

An aerial view of the interchange of Interstates 71 and 265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) in eastern Jefferson County near Louisville.  Image courtesy of the IMoveKy project on Facebook. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A paving project will close the ramps linking the Gene Snyder to Interstate 71 for the next two nights.

Overnight lane closures are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Crews will repair the ramp from I-71 South to Interstate 265 North on Wednesday night and the opposite direction on Thursday.

The work is part of "The I-Move Kentucky" project. It includes improvements to four major sections of I-265, I-71 and Interstate 64 through Jefferson and Oldham counties.

