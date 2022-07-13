LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A paving project will close the ramps linking the Gene Snyder to Interstate 71 for the next two nights.
Overnight lane closures are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Crews will repair the ramp from I-71 South to Interstate 265 North on Wednesday night and the opposite direction on Thursday.
The work is part of "The I-Move Kentucky" project. It includes improvements to four major sections of I-265, I-71 and Interstate 64 through Jefferson and Oldham counties.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.