LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say more false accusations are circulating about the man shot and killed at the Shively Animal Clinic two weeks ago.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Shively Police Department said there are posts falsely accusing a person named "Tee Wilson" as being involved in the incident.
This comes after people gathered at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville on Sunday to call for justice for Trent "TJ" Taylor Jr., who died at the hospital after being shot at the clinic on May 14.
Many at the rally had fliers of the person who is being falsely accused, according to police, who said Tee Wilson is not involved and was not at the clinic that day.
Shively Police said the clinic was "extremely busy" that night when the shooting took place. There were more than 20 witnesses to interview.
In an interview with WDRB News, the victim's father Trent Taylor said his son was protecting coworkers from an aggressive client. He said his son's death is a clear case of murder, but so far no arrests have been made.
Police are asking people to not make false statements because it could potentially impact the outcome of the case.
The case is now being reviewed by the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
A GoFundMe account has been created to help the Taylor family with funeral expenses and other costs. More than $46,000 has been donated.
Anyone with any information about what happened is asked to call 502-930-2SPD.
