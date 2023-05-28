LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A rally was held on Sunday in honor of a man who was shot and killed at Shively Animal Clinic earlier this month.
Trent "TJ" Taylor Jr. was shot during some kind of argument at the clinic and died shortly thereafter at University of Louisville Hospital on May 14. Shively Police said the clinic was "extremely busy" that night when the shooting took place. There were more than 20 witnesses to interview.
People gathered at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville demanding justice for Taylor.
In an interview with WDRB News, the victim's father Trent Taylor said his son was protecting coworkers from an aggressive client. He said his son's death is a clear case of murder, but so far no arrests have been made.
"Here we are two weeks out, two weeks out and we don't have a charge, not one charge," said Trent Taylor. "The reality of the situation is that a lady and her friends premeditatedly thought about going to Shively Animal Clinic, they knew what they were there to do, she had a gun on her and she was ready for the worst. She was prepared for it to go all the way. Why else would you bring a gun to settle a vet dispute?"
The case is now being reviewed by the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
A GoFundMe account has been created to help the Taylor family with funeral expenses and other costs. More than $46,000 has been donated.
Anyone with any information about what happened is asked to call 502-930-2SPD.
