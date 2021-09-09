LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a video that's hard to forget, an officer is seen sprinting toward an armed shooting suspect and taking him to the ground.
On Thursday, both of the Louisville Metro Police officers who had a gun pointed at them were honored by Sen. Rand Paul at LMPD Headquarters.
Laron Weston, 28, is accused of shooting two women in a south Louisville parking lot on Manslick Road, near Gagel Avenue, around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, July 26, according to police.
A few hours after the shooting, officers spotted Weston and attempted a traffic stop. An arrest report states Weston "fled from police so recklessly" that he eventually crashed and continued on foot with a loaded handgun.
Body camera video released from the foot chase shows LMPD Officer Joseph Hardison sprinting toward Weston, who appears to lower a gun, and tackling him in an attempt to disarm him.
LMPD said Hardison tackled Weston after he pointed a gun at another officer involved in the chase.
Paul thanked Officers Mike Faulkner and Hardison for their brave actions on that day. A description of the police chase was put into the congressional record and a copy was given to both officers.
"When we read about what happened here, we were thankful that we had police," Paul said. "And we wanted to honor the two officers who were able to bring down an armed attacker and saved lives that day."
The two women police say Laron Weston shot have non-life threatening injuries.
