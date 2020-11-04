LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, thanked supporters for reelecting him to an eighth term for Kentucky's third district on Tuesday.
Yarmuth, 72, who has long been the Democratic Party's only federal officeholder in Kentucky, beat Republican challenger Rhonda Palazzo.
"Thank you for making your voices heard," he said. "You came out in record numbers in Louisville. I deeply appreciate the faith you have placed in me and I look forward to serving you again."
He said though the country is facing enormous challenges right now, he looks forward to working to help resolve some of those issues.
Yarmuth was elected to Congress in 2006 and now serves as the House Budget Committee Chair.
