LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some TARC3 riders want the head of Louisville's transit authority to be fired.

They protested Thursday night at Metro Council, holding signs in the audience calling for a "no-confidence" vote against Executive Director Carrie Butler. They're asking the Council to remove her.

WDRB News has exposed many issues with TARC3, TARC's paratransit service, over the last several years. Riders have said they're often left stranded for hours, or their rides routinely don't show up at all.

"We're not going to quit. We're not going to let this go," said Marcelous Mays with the Metro Disability Coalition. "This community deserves leadership at TARC that is compassionate."

The Metro Disability Coalition organized the protest and said TARC isn't making passenger safety a priority.

