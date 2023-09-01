NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Good news for those who live, work and shop in downtown New Albany — traffic is flowing once again along Main Street.
To the relief of area business owners, construction on Main Street near Pearl Street just wrapped up.
Crews spent the last year on that particular portion of the Main Street Revitalization Project to rebuild the road and widen the sidewalks.
There's also more lighting and plants, and an improved stormwater drainage system.
The construction caused some headaches for drivers and nearby businesses who said it kept customers away and blocked nearby parking.
Businesses who spoke with WDRB News Friday said they're excited the orange cones are out of the way, and people can get to their stores more easily.
