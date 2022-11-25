LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Zachary Taylor National Cemetery still needs thousands of wreaths for veterans' graves.
Each holiday season, the cemetery puts wreaths on graves of the 11,000 veterans buried there.
Brownsboro Hardware and Paint is working with the Daughters of the American Revolution to raise money to place the wreaths.
It costs $15 to donate a wreath. As of Friday, 7,505 wreaths were still needed. Donations must be received by Nov. 30 as the wreaths will be placed on Dec. 17 for "Wreaths Across America Day."
To view the progress of the donations and more information, click here. To donate, click here.
