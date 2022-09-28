LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 7 of the high school football season has several strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:
Henry County (5-0) at Christian Academy of Louisville (6-0)
There are multiple undefeated teams remaining in Class 3A, and two of them are Henry County and Christian Academy of Louisville. The Centurions come into the Horn Home Improvement Homecoming Game with the No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Poll while the Wildcats are receiving votes.
Last year, CAL defeated Henry County, 45-14, and hold a 4-0 all-time record. CAL junior quarterback Cole Hodge leads Class 3A with 1,277 passing yards and 20 touchdowns on the season. This figures to be a high scoring affair as CAL averages 47.8 points per game while Henry County averages 41.8 PPG.
Atherton (4-2) at South Oldham (3-3)
Both teams started off their seasons on losing streaks but have since strung multiple wins in a row. Atherton started 0-2 and South Oldham began 0-3 before. Now, one of those winning streaks will end Friday night.
The Ravens were down at halftime, 20-17, to then-undefeated Seneca last week before dominating the second half to win 58-27. In their three-game winning streak, the Dragons have outscored their opponents a combined 125-9 with back-to-back shutouts.
Ryle (3-2) at St. Xavier (4-1)
Last week, St. Xavier downed rival Trinity in a defensive slugfest and have held on to the top spot in the AP Class 6A poll. The Tigers don't score a lot of points but have allowed opponents to score more than 20 points only once this season.
Ryle does rank No. 10 in the AP Class 6A poll, but St. Xavier will also host No. 2 DuPont Manual next week. Ryle is led by junior quarterback Logan Verax, who has 1,090 passing yards and 300 rushing yards with 13 total touchdowns on the season.
New Albany (1-5) at Jeffersonville (1-4)
Neither team has found much success this season, but this rivalry game has gone back and forth in seasons past. New Albany won, 41-19, last season, but neither team has won back-to-back games against each other since 2019 when Jeffersonville took both.
The Bulldogs are on a three-game losing streak and have allowed over 40 points in four games already. For Jeffersonville, it defeated Silver Creek last week for its first win of the season. But if the Red Devils win, it'll be their first Hoosier Hills Conference victory in 2022.
Providence (4-1) at Milan (3-3)
Providence started the season 4-0 before losing to Holy Cross (Louisville) last week by two points to end the undefeated streak. But Milan is coming into this game on a three-game winning streak with two of those ending in overtime.
Holy Cross defeated Providence last week on the final play of the game after the Cougars came down with a 24-yard game-winning touchdown. Providence has won back-to-back games against Milan in 2021 and 2020 while both were decided by single digits.
