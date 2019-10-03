LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 6 of the high school football season.
With 51% of the vote, the Week 6 title belongs to Trinity's Kaelan Racculia, who only needed one hand to snag a low pass from quarterback Nathan McElroy during the Shamrock's 35-3 win against St. Xavier High School.
After the catch, Racculia spun off a defender and made a break for the end zone. He was stopped just short of the goal line, but his catch would set up a Trinity touchdown.
Racculia joins Scottsburg's Jeremy Beswick, fellow Shamrocks Bradley West and Armon Tucker, Clarksville's Robert Lamar and St. Xavier's Mekhi Smith as best play winners so far this season.
Best Plays of the Week — Week 6
Stay tuned for our Week 7 contenders and another edition of First Down Friday.
