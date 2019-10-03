LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 6 of the high school football season. 

With 51% of the vote, the Week 6 title belongs to Trinity's Kaelan Racculia, who only needed one hand to snag a low pass from quarterback Nathan McElroy during the Shamrock's 35-3 win against St. Xavier High School. 

After the catch, Racculia spun off a defender and made a break for the end zone. He was stopped just short of the goal line, but his catch would set up a Trinity touchdown. 

Racculia joins Scottsburg's Jeremy Beswick, fellow Shamrocks Bradley West and Armon Tucker, Clarksville's Robert Lamar and St. Xavier's Mekhi Smith as best play winners so far this season.

