LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several roads in downtown Louisville will close Tuesday for Fourth of July celebrations.
The closures will be in effect for the Waterfront Park Fourth of July with the Louisville Orchestra event.
Louisville Metro Police said there will be no stopping or parking any time on Witherspoon from Brook Street to Preston Street and on River Road from Preston Street to Witherspoon.
From 3 p.m. until midnight the same day, Witherspoon from Brook to Preston and River Road from Preston to Witherspoon will close entirely.
For more information about the Louisville Orchestra event at Waterfront Park, click here. The event is free and festivities get underway at 5 p.m.
For a list of other Fourth of July events happening in and around Louisville this weekend, click here.
