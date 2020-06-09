LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Visitation and funeral arrangements for Louisville business owner David "Ya Ya" McAtee, 53, who was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in the early morning hours of June 1, have been announced.
A "pass through only" public visitation for McAtee will be held from 1-8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Stephen Baptist Church on South 15th Street.
McAtee's funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Canaan Christian Church on Hikes Lane with burial to follow at Green Meadows Cemetery.
Masks will be required for entry at both facilities, according to McAtee's obituary.
McAtee, often referred to as the "BBQ Man," was the owner of YaYa's BBQ at 26th and Broadway in Louisville.
He was shot and killed during what police say was an exchange of gunfire near Dino's Food Mart at 26th and Broadway. Louisville Metro Police officers and the National Guard responded to the area around midnight to help disperse a large crowd in the parking lot of Dino's. Former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said officers were shot at and police, along with the National Guard, returned fire. McAtee was shot during that exchange.
Conrad was subsequently fired by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer when it was discovered that police officers did not record body-camera footage of McAtee's shooting.
On June 2, police released footage of the shooting captured by nearby security cameras they said showed McAtee firing a gun before he was hit in the exchange of gunfire between law enforcement officers.
McAtee's family has since called on authorities to release all evidence from the shooting. Steve Romines, an attorney representing the family, said Monday that they plan to file a lawsuit.
