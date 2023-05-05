DERBY - THURBY- 5-4-2023 (2).jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You are off to the races! You’re going to see the most exciting two minutes in sports at Churchill Downs. Now, you just need to get there.

“The easiest way to do that is going to KentuckyDerbyparking.com. It will outline every single day of the week,” Kevin Kerstein, with Churchill Downs said.

Unless you were one of the few to secure a convenient parking pass, you will need to park at the Kentucky Expo Center and catch a shuttle over.

Parking at the Expo Center is free for frontside ticketholders on Oaks and Derby day, and they will have to show their ticket when they enter the lot. 

Buses will run 24/7 for Oaks and Derby Day.

Ride Share will drop off at a lot near Cardinal Stadium, and then you'll have to walk to Churchill.

If you have an infield or general admission ticket, plan to walk from a pay-to-park lot near Cardinal Stadium as transportation is not included with an infield ticket.

“It is a short walk over here to Churchill Downs, you'll experience, you know, all of what the city flavor has to offer,” Kerstein said.

Louisville resident Grace Poganski suggested bringing a pair of comfortable shoes.

You'll walk past the barricades and finally into the green and white trimmed racetrack that is Churchill Downs. The Twin Spires are as iconic in person as they are in the pictures.

You're gripping your cash to make your winning wager, but first you'll have to avoid getting stopped by security.

These are some of the things that you're going to have to leave at home: coolers, alcohol, umbrellas, even if it's rainy, and your comfy lawn chairs. No selfie sticks, confetti, balloons, and no weapons or anything dangerous. These items are all prohibited.

For a full list of prohibited items, click here.

Finally! You have your mint julep in hand, or maybe a Lily, wearing your Derby finest. Enjoy the traditions and the updates at the track.

“It changes every year,” Lorraine Shannon, of Louisville, said.

“Coming to Churchill Downs is like coming to a different world,” John Husband, also of Louisville, said.

The updated paddock area will be one of the first things you'll see.

The $190 million project isn't finished yet, but enough of it is to saddle the horses for Oaks and Derby.

This is also the inaugural year for another addition: the $90 million First Turn experience, which puts 5,000 more fans under covered seating with a perfect view of the finish line.

No matter where you sit or stand, see and be seen.

With a little know-how, you're sure to have a Happy Derby.

