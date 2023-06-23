LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three democrat council members filed a resolution concerned about the impact of the new start times.
It doesn't set any rule, just that Metro Government will be flexible with parents and guardians. The resolution does, however, encourages other employers to follow suit.
"It's a complex issue that I know that the change needed to be made, however, I do know that we're going to, we're as a city and a community, and the school system are going to have to continue to tweak it," Phillip Baker, District 6 Metro Council member, said.
Two co-sponsors of the resolution, Kumar Rashad and Phillip Baker, work for Jefferson County Public Schools.
Baker said he has "empathy" for parents who don't have extra help in the area and for JCPS employees.
Council member Jecorey Arthur also sponsors the resolution.
"My hope is that we work with employers and because that is a lot, when families have multiple children in the household with all different start times," Baker said.
About 9 p.m. on Friday, JCPS released a statement: "We applaud and appreciate the efforts of Council members to help Metro Government employees and their families navigate the new school start times. We hope Metro Government, and other employers, will support JCPS’ plan that will ensure every child can get to school on time and be ready to learn when classes start in August."
To find out your school's new start time, click here.
