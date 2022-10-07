LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Kansas teen hit by a car in downtown Louisville isn't counting out a return to the basketball court just yet, despite a difficult doctor visit this week.
On Wednesday, Ava Jones learned she had torn her ACL, PCL, MCL and meniscus in both knees, when she and her family were hit by a car in downtown Louisville in July. She will need at least three surgeries that will each take four months to recover from.
Amy Jones, who was also severely injured in the July 5 crash, tells WDRB that her daughter will have a long recovery.
"I think because of the long process, the surgeries will definitely go into her freshman year of college. Who knows how she'll come out on the other end. She could be a new and improved person with her knees, or she could have problems. We're not counting on basketball yet, but she does have a lot of therapy and work to do," Amy said.
Ava, 17, returned to school for her senior year this week and will be going two days a week. The ESPN Top 100 basketball star committed to play at Iowa just days before she was hurt, and the school will still honor her scholarship.
Amy is also focusing on her recovery. Her tibia is still broken and doctors told her not to put any weight on it, so she's still in a wheelchair. The assistant school superintendent is working from home.
Michael Hurley, 33, faces charges of Murder, Assault and Driving Under the Influence. Police say he was under the influence of hydrocodone when he hit the family, killing the Trey Jones and severely injuring Ava and Amy.
