LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local pizza chain will raise money this week for a Louisville Metro Police officer still fighting for his life in the hospital.
All Bearno's locations in Louisville and southern Indiana are hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday, May 23, in support of Officer Nick Wilt.
The restaurants will donate 20% of all dine-in, carry-out and delivery sales to Wilt's family.
Next weekend, another fundraiser will help Wilt's family. Fun Tea, on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, will host their fundraiser on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28. The tea shop will donate 15% of all sales to Wilt and his family.
Wilt was shot in the head while responding to the mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on April 10.
He has remained in critical condition and battled pneumonia before he was able to be taken off a ventilator. He was moved to Frazier Rehab on May 10, where he has "shown signs of improvement during his first week."
Wednesday, they said he is "the most awake he has been" since the shooting.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is also still raising money for Wilt and his family.
To donate, click here.
The five Old National Bank employees killed in the shooting were: Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
