LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant will raise money for Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Wilt next weekend.
Fun Tea, located at 1608 Bardstown Road in the Highlands, and the Louisville Metro Police Foundation will host a fundraiser on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, where 15% of all sales will directly benefit Wilt and his family.
Wilt was shot in the head while responding to the mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on April 10.
Wilt has remained in critical condition and battled pneumonia before he was able to be taken off a ventilator. He was moved to Frazier Rehab on May 10, where he has "shown signs of improvement during his first week."
Wednesday, they said he is "the most awake he has been" since the shooting.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is also still raising money for Wilt and his family.
To donate, click here.
The five Old National Bank employees killed in the shooting were: Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.
