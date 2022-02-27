LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new effort to secure funding for a bridge in northern Kentucky is being announced on Monday.
The Brent Spence Bridge, a main interstate route between northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, has long dealt with traffic bottlenecks.
The bridge connecting Covington and Cincinnati has been a major source of congestion for years. Transportation officials have discussed plans to make traffic move more efficiently.
Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a joint press conference. The two governors will be joined by other state transportation officials, according to a news release.
Last year, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce suggested that state lawmakers could put tolls in play as a funding source for a new bridge and other work near the Brent Spence Bridge.
Those fees aren’t allowed for interstate crossings between Kentucky and Ohio – a prohibition included in a broader 2016 bill that gave public agencies more flexibility to team with private developers on large ventures.
The bridge closed for more than a month in 2020 after a fiery crash with two semis.
