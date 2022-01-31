LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Big Four Bridge is raising awareness about human trafficking.
The bridge will be lit blue Monday night into Tuesday to bring attention to Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
Blue is the internationally recognized color for trafficking prevention.
The U.S. State Department says more than 24.9 million adults and children are forced into human trafficking around the world.
At an October hearing in Frankfort, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron told legislators Kentucky ranks ninth in the country for federal human trafficking cases.
Cameron said there had been some successful arrests and prosecutions. He said in 2020, the state reported more than 200 trafficking cases involving minors, but Cameron said many more go unreported.
"Victims of human trafficking can be adults and children of all races, genders, ages and backgrounds," Cameron said. "It often makes it difficult for our fellow Kentuckians to identify those who are being trafficked. Likewise, a lack of awareness, misidentification and stigma contributes to under-reporting."
