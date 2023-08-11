CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- New buildings are popping up on the Indiana side of the Ohio River.
South Clarksville will continue to look different over the next few years as officials work to revitalize its downtown area, bringing more foot traffic to local businesses.
Everywhere you look, there are people hard at work.
"I've very excited about what's going on across the street," said Krista Dehn, at Estelle on Main.
For those hard at work indoors, like Dehn, all of the construction means promise for the area.
"I'm just shocked by how much everything has come up so fast and so quick, and how beautiful it all is," she said.
Dehn has been in business for about a year, specializing in hair extensions and custom color.
"We just want you to come in and feel relaxed and leave refreshed," she said.
The work that's starting to take shape across the street from her salon is part of a nearly $230 million investment that includes mixed-use luxury apartments with a rooftop restaurant and pool.
For businesses like Dehn's, and Bladez and Fadez Barbershop, more people moving in means more people coming in.
"I think it's dope," said Dlux the barber. "I think it's gonna be a huge thing for our business. It's gonna be a lot of foot traffic and all of that good stuff so we're excited about it."
The recent announcement that Clarksville is the preferred site for the new Southern Indiana Conference Center could be huge for business owners, too.
"We already do meetings in Bolt & Tie in our conference center, so I can see where they would need something bigger because they are running out of room," said Dehn. "I think it'd be great."
Town officials said in a news release Aug. 3 that a recent study, commissioned by SoIN Tourism, compared the south Clarksville location to the former Jeffboat site in Jeffersonville. The Clarksville site was determined to be the best choice "due to lower costs" and the ability to "get the project faster to market." Officials also cited the new and ongoing development in the area.
All in an area ready for even more growth.
"We love it, we love it, we love it," said Hurra Season, owner of Bladez and Fadez Barbershop. "It'll bring in more businesses, too."
The project is still in the early planning stages, so no construction date has been set. However, the Town of Clarksville, along with SoIN Tourism and the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission, will be working on a detailed plan for the conference center in the coming months.
In June, crews started demolishing the flood wall opening near the intersection of Main Street and Riverside Drive as part of Clarksville's $5.5 million Main Street redevelopment project, intended to allow for better access between businesses and people who use the waterfront area.
The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission celebrated the opening of Main Street in November 2021, but connecting Riverside and Main was put on hold until the completion of the flood wall project, which expands the view of the Ohio River and adds sidewalks, bike lanes and two lanes of traffic to Riverside.
To read more about the flood wall project, click here.
To read more about the conference center project, click here.
Related Stories:
- Study shows south Clarksville 'preferred location' for new conference center
- Clarksville approves zoning change to support 1.1 million square-foot logistics center
- Goodbounce shares plans to open pickleball facility in southern Indiana
- Town of Clarksville's $5.5 million Main Street project expect to benefit businesses
- Crews demolishing floodwall opening near Ohio River in Clarksville
- Colgate Clock in Clarksville ticking again in southern Indiana
- Town of Clarksville plans to offer $6 million for Colgate property
- New growth on Veterans Parkway benefiting Clarksville, Jeffersonville
- Zoning changes allow for construction of smaller, more affordable homes in Clarksville
- New push in Clarksville could allow for smaller, more affordable homes to be built
- Clarksville's purchase of Ashland Park the next step in long-range plan to transform downtown
- $226 million Clarksville development project to begin fall 2023
- Clarksville selects developer for 3 projects near Ohio River
- Crews break ground on new luxury apartments, townhomes in Clarksville
- Town of Clarksville celebrates completion of new Main Street corridor
- Town of Clarksville to demolish 22 structures to make way for new development
- A new Clarksville | Master plan invites more housing, green space along Lewis and Clark Parkway
- Bolt + Tie apartment complex and business space opens in Clarksville
- Clarksville officials buys former Marathon Bulk site as part of new redevelopment plan
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.