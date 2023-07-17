LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunergos Coffee and Starbucks employees are striking, causing coffee shops to close down.
Employees of both companies gathered with picket signs around 6 a.m. Monday at the Sunergos on Preston Highway in what they're calling a one-day protest, according to a news release from the Service Employees International Union.
"We are not making any coffee today to send Sunergos a message: it's time to stop stalling," Bekah Ryherd said in a written statement.
Ryherd, a Sunergos Coffee barista and member of the union negotiating committee, added that "it's time to sit down with us to reach an agreement that respects our work and invests in the baristas who make Sunergos’ growth and success possible."
The release states that baristas at Sunergos and Starbucks have filed Unfair Labor Practice charges accusing both companies of refusing to negotiate contracts for their wages, benefits, schedules, and other job standards.
Since May 2022, baristas at five Sunergos and seven Starbucks stores in Kentuckiana have voted to form unions.
There is a rally and march planned through downtown starting at noon from the Mazzoli federal building to the Sunergos on South Fifth Street.
ALSO NEW | Louisville’s Preston hwy Sunergos Coffee closed as baristas go on strike. They’re fighting for new contracts after unionizing in January. You can see Starbucks baristas have joined in this strike. This bus part of the national “Union is calling” tour. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ym1BsgAIll— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) July 17, 2023
Protests will also be staged at shops at Third and Central, Baxter Avenue, Old Factory Lane, and in Elizabethtown and Clarksville.
WDRB is following this story as protests continue through the afternoon.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.