LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate climbed to 11.1% on Sunday with 2,860 new cases of the virus reported, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet.
The positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, had fallen as low as 7.95% on Christmas Day but has been on an upward trajectory since. Between Thursday and Saturday, Kentucky reported 8,739 new COVID-19 cases and 75 virus-related deaths.
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, Gov. Beshear reported the following #COVID19 numbers in the commonwealth.
"The state’s elevated positivity rate is likely due to some labs and public testing sites being closed over the holiday, which increases the percentage of tests conducted in medical settings where patients are experiencing symptoms and suspect they have the virus," Beshear said in a tweet Sunday.
"We will have a full explanation of the positivity rate during tomorrow's update," the governor added.
Beshear also reported 25 more deaths in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor Sunday. Since March, 2,723 Kentuckians have died after contracting the virus.
As of Sunday, 1,677 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, Beshear said. More than 420 patients were being treated for the virus in intensive care units, while 196 were on ventilators.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 276,831 confirmed cases reported since March, more than 37,200 have recovered, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health on Saturday.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
