LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 23-year-old man was identified Saturday as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Javon Bailey died of multiple gunshot wounds at University of Louisville Hospital.
Louisville Metro Police Major Russ Miller said the shooting happened about 2 p.m. Friday on Olive Street, which is near West Gaulbert Avenue.
When officers arrived they found Bailey with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers performed CPR until an ambulance arrived. Bailey was taken to University Hospital but he died from his injuries.
A nearby resident said Friday he was inside his kitchen when he heard gunshots outside. He said his Bailey, his nephew, was shot while cutting the lawn.
"I was in the kitchen minding my business and he came in the house and said, 'Got shot, call 911,'" Brian Horton said. "He called 911, he came in rushing and I heard a boom boom boom boom boom."
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
