LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville teen killed in a shooting that took place at Chickasaw Park in April would've graduated high school on Thursday.
April 15th brought chaos and heartbreak to Chickasaw Park. According to Louisville Metro Police, two men were killed and four others were injured after shots were fired into a crowd of people.
The two who died were 28-year-old Deaji Goodman and 17-year-old David Huff.
"There's nothing I could do," Huff's mother, Taffee Ligon, said.
Ligon said she found out her son was dead through family members.
"The news was overwhelming and devastating," Ligon said. "That was my baby, that was my baby. David had a beautiful smile and very was a family oriented person."
It's been over a month since the shooting and there's still have been no arrests or answers for Ligon.
"No one should have to bury their son," she said.
She's had no peace.
"Some people don't like to talk because they feel like snitching is telling on someone," Ligon said.
The shooting came in the same week as the mass shooting in downtown Louisville as the city sits under a cloud of violent crime. According to police, there's been over 160 non-fatal shootings and at least 65 homicides this year.
Ligon fears her son's case will go cold.
"That's what concerns me the most about that," Ligon said. "This person can still be out there and could possibly injure or murder someone else."
There are no cameras in the park, so Ligon is begging witnesses or anyone with answers to come forward and talk.
"I think it's important that the trend changes," Ligon said. "This has been going on way too long. We've lost too many, too many teenagers."
Huff was taking classes online and JCPS still gave his mother the diploma. Huff was also supposed to be a father as the baby boy is due in July.
Ligon also lost another son to gun violence in Louisville. Monquel Ligon died in a shooting at a lounge on Dec. 26, 2016. He was 22.
Related Stories:
- Money raised through survivors fund going to victims of Chickasaw Park shooting who apply
- Louisville police plead with 'hundreds' of witnesses to Chickasaw Park shooting to speak with investigators
- Louisville teacher mourning loss of 17-year-old, his second student shot in 3 months
- LMPD: At least 2 dead, 4 others injured after shots fired into crowd of people at Chickasaw Park
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.