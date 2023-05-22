LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Money being raised by two groups for victims and survivors of a shooting at Chickasaw Park last month could soon be available.
It's called the "Love for Louisville Chickasaw Park Survivors Fund." Recipients of the funding can use the money any way they choose.
Deadly violence at Chickasaw Park on April 15, where two people were killed and four others were injured, led to a town hall meeting Monday evening.
"I wish we didn't have to have this in my hometown. But, you know, the reality is we're seeing more and more mass shootings," said Nannette Dix, who attended the meeting.
Deaji Goodman, 28, and David Huff, 17, both died from multiple gunshot wounds and four others were injured in the Chickasaw Park shooting last month. Louisville Metro Police said the shooter fled the area after the shooting. Over a month later, they still have no suspects. The shooting is still an open and active investigation being led by LMPD’s Homicide Unit.
"The incident is not a gift by no means, but, you know, just trying to help somebody. If this can help somebody, like the woman that I spoke to who's thinking about her unborn grandchild, maybe this could be something that could help him go to school," Dix said.
The National Compassion Fund and the Community Foundation of Louisville will collect funds from the public and gift them to eligible applicants — victims and survivors of the Chickasaw Park shooting.
"There's no amount of money in the world to be able to fix it, but people were hurting and they wanted to help," Jeffrey Dion, executive director of the National Compassion Fund, said.
Eligibility requirements aren't set in stone. As of now, the draft states: "Legal heirs of those killed in the shooting, those who were physically hurt by a gunshot wound or some other type of physical injury, and those experiencing psychological trauma after physically witnessing the shooting, all qualify."
"Whatever is going to help you with this, you get to decide that you get to use the money for that. No one's going to ask you. There's no strings attached," said Dion.
For a copy of the Love for Louisville Chickasaw Park Survivors Fund's draft protocol, click here.
The deadline to submit feedback is Tuesday. The committee meets Wednesday to finalize the eligibility language.
Public comments may be sent to LON@NationalCompassion.org for the Love for Louisville Old National Bank Survivors Fund.
Public comments may be sent to Chickasaw@NationalCompassion.org for the Love for Louisville Chickasaw Park Survivors Fund.
All of the money raised, 100%, goes to victims and survivors of the Chickasaw shooting, but victims and survivors must apply on their own. Applicants may request to schedule optional meetings face-to-face or by telephone with the Fund Administrators. Meetings will be scheduled at mutually convenient times and locations. To request a meeting, email a request to Chickasaw@NationalCompassion.org.
The online application opens next month, on June 14. The deadline for all applicants is July 7. Applicants who lack access to the internet are invited to call the toll-free applicant assistance number at 844-743-3334 extension 702 for guidance on alternative filing assistance.
If you'd like to help, you have until July 20 to contribute to the fund. As of now, the groups have raised more than $27,000. They hope to raise at least $750,000. To donate online, click here. To donate offline, click here.
Tuesday evening, they'll have another town hall meeting for victims and survivors of the Old National Bank mass shooting to make similar decisions. That meeting is also at the Louisville Free Public Library located at 301 York Street in Louisville. It starts at 6 p.m.
For more information about these funds, click here.
Anyone with any information about the Chickasaw Park shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Related Stories:
- Interfaith service held to address gun violence in Louisville
- Public to gather at Big Four Bridge in Louisville in nationwide effort to honor crime victims
- Louisville police plead with 'hundreds' of witnesses to Chickasaw Park shooting to speak with investigators
- Community gathering held at Chickasaw Park to denounce violence
- Louisville nonprofit sets up 3 funds to raise money for survivors of gun violence
- Mass shootings in Louisville prompt calls for solutions to combat gun violence
- Violent week in Louisville met with outrage, apathy as city grapples with how to change
- Authorities identify 2 male victims shot to death in Louisville's Chickasaw Park
- LMPD: At least 2 dead, 4 others injured after shots fired into crowd of people at Chickasaw Park
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.