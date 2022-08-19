LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams.
Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges and other structures will be the priority to start, according to the governor.
National company AshBritt was chosen to remove and dispose of land debris across the 13 counties impacted by the flooding. The company will also remove debris from the waterways with the help of the Army Corps of Engineers and Division of Water.
Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
IMAGES | Flooding leaves devastating damage in eastern Kentucky
Members of the local Mennonite community remove mud filled debris from homes following flooding at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Volunteers from the local mennonite community carry tubfulls of debris from flood soaked houses for disposal at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes in Ogden Hollar at Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Debris removal will start Saturday in Letcher County.
"Debris in our waterways poses health risks and also increases the risk of further flooding if the region gets more heavy rain," said Jim Gray, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), in a news release.
Residents in the flood-damaged counties are being warned that, in order for crews to reach some waterways, they may need to go through private properties.
Additionally, transportation officials are warning of potential traffic delays as crews remove the debris. Residents are being asked to slow down and allow plenty of room on the road. They're also being urged not to go through debris piles at collection sites "due to safety hazards that pose health and safety risks."
Great news – Lee, Lincoln and Powell counties have been approved for Public Assistance through @FEMA in response to the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. We are committed to helping our fellow Kentuckians recover and rebuild and this support is essential. ^AB
Two MEDVAC crews from DET 1 C/2-238th AVN - Wildcat are helping with the flood response in eastern, Kentucky. (U.S. Army Photos by: Sgt. Jesse Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, & courtesy photo from KYANG pilot) July 28, 2022
IMAGES | Floods leave devastating damage in eastern Kentucky
As for search and rescue efforts, the governor said Thursday that two people remain missing. Kentucky State Police identified those missing as women from Breathitt County. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, are both missing from the Lost Creek Community. Police said both lived in the area of Lower River Caney Road and were both last seen at their homes. State police are asking anyone with information about where the two women may be to call Post 13 in Hazard at 606-435-6069.
As of Thursday, the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund had raised more than $6.7 million. Money from the fund has already paid for 39 funerals. To donate to the fund, click here. Money raised goes directly to those impacted by the floods.
For information on how to donate to recovery efforts, click here. For flood resources, including locations of FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers, click here.