LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams.

Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges and other structures will be the priority to start, according to the governor.

National company AshBritt was chosen to remove and dispose of land debris across the 13 counties impacted by the flooding. The company will also remove debris from the waterways with the help of the Army Corps of Engineers and Division of Water.

Debris removal will start Saturday in Letcher County.

"Debris in our waterways poses health risks and also increases the risk of further flooding if the region gets more heavy rain," said Jim Gray, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), in a news release.

Residents in the flood-damaged counties are being warned that, in order for crews to reach some waterways, they may need to go through private properties.

Additionally, transportation officials are warning of potential traffic delays as crews remove the debris. Residents are being asked to slow down and allow plenty of room on the road. They're also being urged not to go through debris piles at collection sites "due to safety hazards that pose health and safety risks."

Beshear on Friday also announced that Lee, Lincoln and Powell counties had been approved for public assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Earlier this week, the governor said a special legislative session would help with recovery efforts and could happen within the next four weeks, though an exact date has not yet been announced.

Beshear said both branches of government were in agreement that they wanted to hold the session to help those in need. 

The death toll from the devastating flooding remains at 39 across five of the impacted counties: eight in Breathitt, two in Clay, 19 in Knott, three in Letcher and seven in Perry. 

As for search and rescue efforts, the governor said Thursday that two people remain missing. Kentucky State Police identified those missing as women from Breathitt County. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, are both missing from the Lost Creek Community. Police said both lived in the area of Lower River Caney Road and were both last seen at their homes. State police are asking anyone with information about where the two women may be to call Post 13 in Hazard at 606-435-6069. 

As of Thursday, the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund had raised more than $6.7 million. Money from the fund has already paid for 39 funerals. To donate to the fund, click here. Money raised goes directly to those impacted by the floods.

For information on how to donate to recovery efforts, click here. For flood resources, including locations of FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers, click here.

