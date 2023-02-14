LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ballard High School announced safety sweeps on campus in an effort to reduce weapon and drug possession.
In a letter sent to families Tuesday, Principal Jason Neuss said the school requested K-9s for a random safety sweep of the building Tuesday morning.
Students and staff remained in class.
Neuss said the random searches will not be announced in advance, but the school plans to do more throughout the school year.
"I believe intentional efforts to reduce the possibility of weapon or drug possession on campus are essential," Neuss wrote. "Therefore, random, unannounced safety sweeps are one approach we will take to help ensure a safe learning environment. I hope this serves as a deterrent and an additional reason for students to make wise and safe decisions."
Eastern High School has also done similar school safety searches with K-9s, the latest last month after a gun fell out of a student's backpack during a fight.
So far, records obtained by WDRB News show at least 20 guns have been found in the 2022-23 school year at Jefferson County Public Schools, including Eastern and Ballard high schools.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.