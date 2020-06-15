LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Next month marks five years since the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.
The Bardstown mother of five has been missing since July 3, 2015. Her disappearance and presumed death has gone unsolved ever since she vanished without a trace, except for her car, with her purse and other items inside, which was found on the Bluegrass Parkway. Her father, Tommy Ballard, was shot and killed a year later on Nov. 19, 2016, during a hunting trip on family property.
This year, the Investigation Discovery channel will air a special show on their unsolved cases on June 23 at 9 p.m. The new show is called "Still A Mystery" and follows a multi-episode series called "The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers" that aired on Oxygen in August and September 2018.
Rogers' mom, Sherry Ballard, said she hopes this will finally give her answers she needs. The case remains one of the most high-profile cases being investigated by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, along with the deaths of her father, Tommy Ballard, Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis, and the murders of Kathy and Samantha Netherland, which are being investigated by Kentucky State Police.
Brooks Houck, Rogers' boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, was named a suspect but has never been arrested or charged in her case.
Related Stories:
- New lead detective takes over disappearance of Crystal Rogers
- Sherry Ballard reflects on 3rd anniversary of husband's mysterious death
- Prayer vigil held marking 4 years since disappearance of Crystal Rogers
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.