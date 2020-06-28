LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of Saturday's shooting at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville.
Tyler Gerth, 27, of Louisville, died just after 9 p.m. after being shot in the park at Seventh and Jefferson Streets, according to Deputy Coroner Jerry Zehnder.
The shooting came on the heels of a day that had police on high alert with the potential of counter-protesters, but ultimately remained peaceful until the shooting occurred around 9 p.m.
Witness video from the scene showed people running from the square, hiding behind bushes and buildings and diving behind vehicles to avoid gunfire.
One witness told WDRB News that he was familiar with the suspected shooter and that "a lot of people have had problems with this individual," adding that the person had been in at least three fights at the park.
Another person was injured in the shooting. They were taken to University Hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening.
Jefferson Square Park has been the epicenter of Louisville's monthlong protests over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of three Louisville Metro Police Officers, Sgt. Jon Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove and now former Detective Brett Hankison, who were serving a "no-knock" warrant at Taylor's apartment on March 13.
The park has since been cleared of any tents that were set up. LMPD now says camping will not be allowed in the park following the shooting. Peaceful gatherings will still be permitted during the day, but people are no longer allowed to stay overnight and no tents of any kind will be allowed at any time of day, the department said Sunday morning.
Mayor Greg Fischer, along with LMPD's Acting Chief Robert Schroeder and Chief Amy Hess, will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the shooting and the investigation.
