Pictured: this image dated April 5, 2023, shows a toppled statue on Gardiner Lane depicting a Kosair Shriner holding a young child in his arms. The statue, called a "Silent Messenger," was damaged as severe storms moved through the Newburg neighborhood. It was erected by Kosair for Kids in front of Big Brothers Big Sisters Kentuckiana and pays tribute to Kosair's founding by Shriners in 1923 to help all children live life to the fullest. The statue will be replaced. (WDRB photo/Katrina Nickell)