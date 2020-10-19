LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on I-65 near Elizabethtown on Monday morning.
The crash happened at the 97 mile marker. Trooper Scotty Sharp posted on Twitter saying the crash will affect travel on the north and southbound lanes. Detours are being set up.
#KSPPost4 is working a collision on I-65 that resulted in a fatality at the 97mm. North and southbound lanes are affected and detours are being setup at this time. #KSPPost4 will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/WNAt9RsL9R— Trooper Sharp (@TprSharp) October 19, 2020
KSP says it will release more information as it becomes available.
