LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on I-65 near Elizabethtown on Monday morning.

The crash happened at the 97 mile marker. Trooper Scotty Sharp posted on Twitter saying the crash will affect travel on the north and southbound lanes. Detours are being set up. 

KSP says it will release more information as it becomes available.

