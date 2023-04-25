LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With just 10 days from the 149th Kentucky Derby, local businesses are preparing for the annual race in Louisville.
Wagner's Pharmacy has been a popular restaurant for horse racing fans, trainers and tourists for more than a century. Jennifer Oller, manager of the restaurant near the backside of the track, said its the busiest time of year.
"People are walking from parking, they are walking right past us, they are coming in and eating their breakfast before they go in," said Oller. "
For the restaurant, it's all hands on deck from now through the first Saturday of May. It's a lucrative week for the restaurant on South 4th Street.
"Sometimes they are like 'I didn't even realize you are so close' or didn't notice our location," Oller said. "Just like almost all businesses that are tied in some way to Derby, this is our Black Friday. This is our Christmas."
The spring race can also be profitable for neighbors near Churchill Downs. Larry Snyder lives near the track and makes his yard available for parking on Thurby, Oaks and Derby. His home has been a popular parking spot for the last 50 years.
"This sidewalk wasn't here and we could park them this way and we made a lot of money back then, back in the day," Snyder said.
Snyder now parks about seven cars on his lawn and makes around $800 over the three days. That money goes toward next year's party he throws for friends and family on his porch.
"Most years, to be honest, I probably go in the hole but it is worth it," Snyder said. "Cause everyone looks so forward to it and we love it."
As the Run of the Roses approaches, so does the excitement and profits.
"We just want to keep pushing forward to be part of just the energy of the Derby and the energy of horse racing," Oller said.
Related Stories:
- South Louisville neighborhoods neighborhoods near Churchill Downs preparing for Kentucky Derby
- Organizers hope to unite community with Thunder Over Louisville
- Churchill Downs updates iconic sign under Twin Spires as track gears up for Derby 149
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.