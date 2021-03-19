LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bars and restaurants in Kentucky can stay open an hour later Friday, according to new guidelines Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. Last call is now at midnight, and businesses must close by 1 a.m.
Capacity still needs to stay at 60%, and customers must be seated, but local businesses said it's a welcomed change and a sign things will be back to normal soon.
"It's been hard, you know, but we're super blessed with a great boss and ownership, and we made it," said Cara Smith, an employee of Wick's Pizza Parlor. "But we'd love to see it get back to normal and fill up again."
Beshear's announcement came the same week as the first anniversary of Louisville's first reported death due to COVID-19.
Newly vaccinated customers, Phil Kimball and Lynn Sullivan, said they have been coming to Wick's regularly to support the staff and help keep the business up and running.
"It was horrible when all they had was carry-out, because I have an office in my house and I go out to eat twice a day, and it's just no people, no comradery, nothing," Kimball said. "It's soul-sucking, but things are better now."
While things are going in the right direction, local health officials are being cautiously optimistic.
"I think it's a good sign that case numbers continue to decrease so we are able to relax restrictions some," Louisville Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer said. "We do know eating at restaurants and drinking are some of the most highest-risk activities we can do, so we just encourage everyone to make sure you get vaccinated."
As the open signs stay lit longer at bars and restaurants, Jefferson County Public Schools opened elementary schools' doors this week, welcoming back thousands of students.
"I just hope Wick's goes back to normal. That's the best I can hope for," Smith said. "Spring, summer coming in, I'm looking forward to this place filling up and sitting outside like it used to be."
Louisville officials announced plans this week to open a COVID-19 vaccination site in Shawnee Park, which will provide easier access to minority communities on Louisville's west end. Cardinal Stadium will be home to an additional vaccination site. When operations begin there, it will be the largest site in the state.
"We'll be expecting 4,000 or 5,000 vaccines a day over there at Cardinal Stadium," Mayor Greg Fischer said.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.