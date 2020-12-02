LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of murdering a Kentucky mother is pleading guilty.
On Tuesday, David Sparks pleaded guilty to charges of murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock.
The plea deal agrees to a 50-year prison sentence for murder, plus another five for tampering and one year for abuse of a corpse.
The 22-year-old went missing on Jan. 4, 2019 after a night out at The Other Bar in Lexington. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving the bar with three men, including Sparks.
Kentucky State Police say her badly decomposed body was discovered in July 2019 in a shallow grave at the home of Sparks' parents in Gerrard County.
Volunteers searched for Spurlock for months before her body was found. The mother of four had given birth to twins a month before she sent missing and had two older children.
Sparks is scheduled to be formally sentenced on Dec. 17.
