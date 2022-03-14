LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new law bans bear and big cat cub experiences in Indiana.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1248 into law last week.
It prohibits a person that owns or possesses a specified animal from allowing a member of the public to come into direct contact, or enter into a proximity that allows for or permits direct contact, with the specified animal.
Wildlife in Need in Charlestown, Indiana, allowed people to pet and take photos with tiger cubs. Owner Tim Stark faced a long legal battle with PETA and the state of Indiana. He was finally ordered to give up more than 100 animals including tigers, lions, wolves, a bear and exotic birds. Wildlife in Need was dissolved in September 2020 after a vote by its board of directors.
PETA said Wildlife in Need helped set the stage for the bill to be passed. PETA said the law should mean "the end of tourist traps that separate cubs from their mothers and pass them around like toys."
The law requires a person who owns a specified animal to have a commercial animal dealer, breeder or exhibitor's license issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
