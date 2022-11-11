LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected next week on when Topgolf Louisville will open, according to a spokesperson for Topgolf.
The golf entertainment complex had people walking in and out Friday night, for what an employee described as "family night" events.
There’s some movement at Topgolf in Louisville! An employee said there are some family night type events happening this evening. We should learn of an official opening day some time next week according to Topgolf! pic.twitter.com/YaU8dToWke— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) November 12, 2022
"Louisville needed Topgolf, I can't wait for us to open," said employee Keandra Finch.
Finch said employees are gearing up for its official opening day, but did not know the exact date of when that will be.
She said after experiencing Topgolf in Cincinnati, she wanted to work at the Louisville location when it began hiring.
"When I went to the Topgolf in Cincinnati it was really nice place, friendly people, and fun so when they said they were coming to Kentucky I thought 'Oh yeah, I need to work there,'" Finch said.
The three-story building features an outdoor driving range, with climate-controlled golf bays, giving pros and amateurs a shot at the fun year-round.
"If you're a golf player, even if you're not a golf player, it's just a nice place to be, friendly, fun, nice outgoing people," Finch said. "I'm not a golfer but hey I have fun."
Neighbors nearby challenged the project in court after Topgolf's initial proposal to build at the Oxmoor Center, but ultimately prevailed.
Finch encourages everyone to come take a swing to see what it's all about on opening day.
"I really think the people that didn't want it once they get here they're going to love it," said Finch.
Topgolf said it expects to hire around 500 employees for its Louisville location, and according to its website still has part-time and full-time positions open.
