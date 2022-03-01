LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are scheduled to patch potholes Wednesday on the Watterson Expressway.
The patching is from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. on I-264 East and West between Interstate 71 and Interstate 64.
This will be a moving operation and motorists should heed rolling roadblock restrictions.
In February, potholes became more of a problem in Louisville after fluctuating temperatures and winter weather.
