LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are scheduled to patch potholes Wednesday on the Watterson Expressway.

The patching is from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. on I-264 East and West between Interstate 71 and Interstate 64.

This will be a moving operation and motorists should heed rolling roadblock restrictions.

In February, potholes became more of a problem in Louisville after fluctuating temperatures and winter weather.

