LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box is scheduled to be unveiled Friday in Bedford, Indiana.
The Baby Box will be at the Bedford City Fire Department Headquarters.
The box allows a mother to anonymously surrender her newborn infant within 30 days of birth. It is temperature controlled and has a silent alarm that alerts firefighters if a baby is placed inside.
There is also a care bag with resources for the mother.
It's the 72nd Safe Haven Baby Box in the nation, and the 63rd in Indiana.
So far, 11 infants have been placed in Baby Boxes in Indiana. The most recent one was at the Clarksville Fire Station last month.
