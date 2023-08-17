LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shively man will spend 25 years in prison for murdering his wife and shooting his young daughter.
In June, Ronald Burdette, 56, pleaded guilty to murder, assault and wanton endangerment.
Burdette shot and killed his wife, Cindy Burdette, in May 2022 at their home on Appleton Lane in Shively. The couple's 12-year-old twins, a son and a daughter, were also home at the time.
Burdette shot his daughter in the neck and shot at his son, who was not hurt. According to court documents, the siblings called for help. Police said they got a call from Cindy Burdette's sister just before 5 a.m. on May 15. She allegedly told them her niece had called her and said her father had just shot her mother.
When police arrived at the home, they found Cindy Burdette lying in the hallway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they called out to see if anyone else was in the home, and the two children ran outside, the young girl bleeding from her injuries.
The boy told police he woke up that morning to the noise of loud pops, noticed his mother lying on the ground and that his sister was bleeding. He said his father was still in the home at the time and fired several shots throughout the home before getting in his car and driving away.
Burdette was arrested a day later in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
According to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, Burdette admitted to shooting and killing his wife, shooting his daughter and firing a shot at his son.
Burdette was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after 20 years.
