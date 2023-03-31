LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College of Kentucky will respond to the U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The DOJ report, released March 8, found racial disparities in LMPD arrests and traffic stops.
The college is holding a "From Memorial to Movement" event at St. Stephen Baptist Church on South 15th Street on Tuesday, April 4, at noon.
The event coincides with the 55th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
High profile speakers will attend, including Rev. Jesse Jackson and Dr. Steven Samuel, president of the National Baptist Convention.
Simmons College President Dr. Kevin Cosby said the initiative will "navigate Black Louisville from racial disparities to true equity."
