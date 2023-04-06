LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Power line workers, tree trimmers and roofing companies are working overtime across Kentuckiana after four tornadoes rolled through the area on Wednesday.

The damage sustained by those storms added on to what has already been a busy month for those crews.

As the storms ripped through south Louisville, Joyce Kuntz knew she didn't have much time. Grabbing her four grandkids, they tried to get to the basement, but there wasn't enough time.

A tree crashed into house moments later.

"And we got out. By the blessing of the good Lord above, we got out," she said.

Giant trees that shaded their lawn are now being cut down and shoved through a woodchipper.

IMAGES | Damage and debris from Louisville and surrounding areas after violent storms

Communities from Corydon, Indiana to Brandenburg, Kentucky spent Thursday cleaning up from the high winds and tornadoes from Wednesday night. 

The Kuntz family is among the 40 clients New Leaf Tree Service has worked for in the past month.

"Oh man. It's been nonstop for about a month," said Michael Dubree, with New Leaf. "I feel like every tree company in Louisville is overworked right now."

The same goes for roofing companies.

"It's been very chaotic," Nick Resto, with Commonwealth Roofing Corp., said.

Resto said they can respond quickly to repair a leaky roof, but it takes about a month for a replacement.

"And most owners understand that if you're a reputable roofing company in this area, you're gonna have to wait a little bit," he said.

Resto added that if you're worried about getting scammed by someone promising a quicker fix, you can consult the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or the Kentucky Roofing Contractors Association.

"First and foremost, don't make an immediate decision," he said. "Do some research."

The Kuntz family is figuring out their next steps, but for now, they are counting their blessings.

"You know, everybody's alive. That's the way I look at it," said Fred Kuntz.

Not long after they wrap up at the Kuntz house, New Leaf is going to move right down the street because there's so much to do in south Louisville.

Supplies to help with storm cleanup are also flying off shelves. Due to the amount of power outages, the owner of Brownsboro Hardware says  they have sold dozens of generators this year.

"It'll power most of your things in your house that you need. Your sub pumps, your fridge, your lights, and we can get one built for you," Doug Carroll, the owner, said.

He says the shop is also selling other supplies that can help with clean-up and patch jobs such as dehumidifiers, shop vacs, extension cords, duct tape, and plenty of tarps.

For information about contacting the BBB of Greater Kentucky and South Central Indiana, click here.

For information about contacting the Kentucky Roofing Contractors Association, click here.

