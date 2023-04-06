The Kuntz family home in south Louisville was damaged when severe storms blew through Kentuckiana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. On Thursday, crews with New Leaf Tree Service were out clearing trees and limbs off of roofs in the area. (WDRB photo)
The Kuntz family home in south Louisville was damaged when severe storms blew through Kentuckiana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. On Thursday, crews with New Leaf Tree Service were out clearing trees and limbs off of roofs in the area. (WDRB photo)
The Kuntz family home in south Louisville was damaged when severe storms blew through Kentuckiana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. On Thursday, crews with New Leaf Tree Service were out clearing trees and limbs off of roofs in the area. (WDRB photo)
The Kuntz family home in south Louisville was damaged when severe storms blew through Kentuckiana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. On Thursday, crews with New Leaf Tree Service were out clearing trees and limbs off of roofs in the area. (WDRB photo)
The Kuntz family home in south Louisville was damaged when severe storms blew through Kentuckiana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. On Thursday, crews with New Leaf Tree Service were out clearing trees and limbs off of roofs in the area. (WDRB photo)
The Kuntz family home in south Louisville was damaged when severe storms blew through Kentuckiana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. On Thursday, crews with New Leaf Tree Service were out clearing trees and limbs off of roofs in the area. (WDRB photo)
The Kuntz family home in south Louisville was damaged when severe storms blew through Kentuckiana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. On Thursday, crews with New Leaf Tree Service were out clearing trees and limbs off of roofs in the area. (WDRB photo)
The Kuntz family home in south Louisville was damaged when severe storms blew through Kentuckiana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. On Thursday, crews with New Leaf Tree Service were out clearing trees and limbs off of roofs in the area. (WDRB photo)
If you're worried about getting scammed by someone promising a quicker fix, you can consult the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or the Kentucky Roofing Contractors Association.
The Kuntz family home in south Louisville was damaged when severe storms blew through Kentuckiana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. On Thursday, crews with New Leaf Tree Service were out clearing trees and limbs off of roofs in the area. (WDRB photo)
The Kuntz family home in south Louisville was damaged when severe storms blew through Kentuckiana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. On Thursday, crews with New Leaf Tree Service were out clearing trees and limbs off of roofs in the area. (WDRB photo)
The Kuntz family home in south Louisville was damaged when severe storms blew through Kentuckiana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. On Thursday, crews with New Leaf Tree Service were out clearing trees and limbs off of roofs in the area. (WDRB photo)
The Kuntz family home in south Louisville was damaged when severe storms blew through Kentuckiana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. On Thursday, crews with New Leaf Tree Service were out clearing trees and limbs off of roofs in the area. (WDRB photo)
The Kuntz family home in south Louisville was damaged when severe storms blew through Kentuckiana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. On Thursday, crews with New Leaf Tree Service were out clearing trees and limbs off of roofs in the area. (WDRB photo)
The Kuntz family home in south Louisville was damaged when severe storms blew through Kentuckiana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. On Thursday, crews with New Leaf Tree Service were out clearing trees and limbs off of roofs in the area. (WDRB photo)
The Kuntz family home in south Louisville was damaged when severe storms blew through Kentuckiana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. On Thursday, crews with New Leaf Tree Service were out clearing trees and limbs off of roofs in the area. (WDRB photo)
The Kuntz family home in south Louisville was damaged when severe storms blew through Kentuckiana on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. On Thursday, crews with New Leaf Tree Service were out clearing trees and limbs off of roofs in the area. (WDRB photo)
Pictured: this image dated April 6, 2023, shows scattered debris near a warehouse entrance at a building damaged by storm on Robards Lane near Gardiner Lane in Louisville, Ky., as storms moved through the area on April 5, 2023. (WDRB/Jailen Leavell)
Pictured: this image dated April 6, 2023, shows Project Manager Mark Lichtefeld pointing to debris after a concrete wall of the warehouse he built on Robards Lane near Gardiner Lane in Louisville, Ky., was toppled as storms moved through the area on April 5, 2023. (WDRB/Jailen Leavell)
IMAGES | Damage and debris from Louisville and surrounding areas after violent storms
Communities from Corydon, Indiana to Brandenburg, Kentucky spent Thursday cleaning up from the high winds and tornadoes from Wednesday night.
Damage on Mulberry Street in Corydon, Indiana from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
Damage on Mulberry Street in Corydon, Indiana from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
Damage on Mulberry Street in Corydon, Indiana from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
Damage on Mulberry Street in Corydon, Indiana from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
Damage off SR 337 in Corydon, Indiana from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
Damage off SR 337 in Corydon, Indiana from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
Damage off SR 337 in Corydon, Indiana from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
Damage off SR 337 in Corydon, Indiana from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
Damage off SR 337 in Corydon, Indiana from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
Damage off SR 337 in Corydon, Indiana from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
Damage on Central Avenue in Louisville, Ky. from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
Damage on Central Avenue in Louisville, Ky. from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
Damage on Central Avenue in Louisville, Ky. from Wednesday's storms. WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey. April 6, 2023
A downed tree on Powell Lane in Meade County, Kentucky on April 6, 2023. A tornado is confirmed to have touched down in nearby Brandenburg. (WDRB image by: Darby Beane)
A downed tree on Powell Lane in Meade County, Kentucky on April 6, 2023. A tornado is confirmed to have touched down in nearby Brandenburg. (WDRB image by: Darby Beane)
A downed tree on Powell Lane in Meade County, Kentucky on April 6, 2023. A tornado is confirmed to have touched down in nearby Brandenburg. (WDRB image by: Darby Beane)
Apartment in Louisville's PRP neighborhood damaged by April 5, 2023 storms. (Photo by: Emily Evans / WDRB Drone Pilot)
Apartment in Louisville's PRP neighborhood damaged by April 5, 2023 storms. (Photo by: Emily Evans / WDRB Drone Pilot)
Apartment in Louisville's PRP neighborhood damaged by April 5, 2023 storms. (Photo by: Amanda Roberts / WDRB)
Apartment in Louisville's PRP neighborhood damaged by April 5, 2023 storms. (Photo by: Emily Evans / WDRB Drone Pilot)
Apartment in Louisville's PRP neighborhood damaged by April 5, 2023 storms. (Photo by: Emily Evans / WDRB Drone Pilot)
Apartment in Louisville's PRP neighborhood damaged by April 5, 2023 storms. (Photo by: Amanda Roberts / WDRB)
Pictured: this image dated April 6, 2023, shows a concrete wall of a warehouse on Robards Lane that was toppled by severe storms that moved through the area on April 5, 2023. (WDRB/Jailen Leavell)
Pictured: this image dated April 6, 2023, shows scattered debris near a warehouse entrance at a building damaged by storm on Robards Lane near Gardiner Lane in Louisville, Ky., as storms moved through the area on April 5, 2023. (WDRB/Jailen Leavell)
Pictured: this image dated April 6, 2023, shows Project Manager Mark Lichtefeld pointing to debris after a concrete wall of the warehouse he built on Robards Lane near Gardiner Lane in Louisville, Ky., was toppled as storms moved through the area on April 5, 2023. (WDRB/Jailen Leavell)
The Kuntz family is among the 40 clients New Leaf Tree Service has worked for in the past month.
"Oh man. It's been nonstop for about a month," said Michael Dubree, with New Leaf. "I feel like every tree company in Louisville is overworked right now."
The same goes for roofing companies.
"It's been very chaotic," Nick Resto, with Commonwealth Roofing Corp., said.
Resto said they can respond quickly to repair a leaky roof, but it takes about a month for a replacement.
"And most owners understand that if you're a reputable roofing company in this area, you're gonna have to wait a little bit," he said.
Resto added that if you're worried about getting scammed by someone promising a quicker fix, you can consult the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or the Kentucky Roofing Contractors Association.
"First and foremost, don't make an immediate decision," he said. "Do some research."
The Kuntz family is figuring out their next steps, but for now, they are counting their blessings.
"You know, everybody's alive. That's the way I look at it," said Fred Kuntz.
Not long after they wrap up at the Kuntz house, New Leaf is going to move right down the street because there's so much to do in south Louisville.
Supplies to help with storm cleanup are also flying off shelves. Due to the amount of power outages, the owner of Brownsboro Hardware says they have sold dozens of generators this year.
"It'll power most of your things in your house that you need. Your sub pumps, your fridge, your lights, and we can get one built for you," Doug Carroll, the owner, said.
He says the shop is also selling other supplies that can help with clean-up and patch jobs such as dehumidifiers, shop vacs, extension cords, duct tape, and plenty of tarps.
For information about contacting the BBB of Greater Kentucky and South Central Indiana, click here.
For information about contacting the Kentucky Roofing Contractors Association, click here.