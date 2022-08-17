LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) received a grant worth millions of dollars to go toward electric buses.
The Federal Transit Administration awarded a $7.4 million grant, with which TARC plans to buy six, extended-range battery electric vehicles. It will also upgrade existing electrical service and install charging infrastructure.
TARC receives $7.4 million FTA grant for electric buses, infrastructure and training https://t.co/RhmuDMKFAD #publictransit #louisville #electricvehicles pic.twitter.com/WWV9LXNCPL— TARC (@ridetarc) August 17, 2022
"After working hard to get the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to the President's desk to be signed into law, I'm thrilled to see TARC and the City of Louisville win this federal investment to bring more zero-emission buses to our city," Kentucky state Rep. John Yarmuth said in a news release. "These awards were highly sought after and the grant process was very competitive, so having the Department of Transportation recognize the importance of this project for our city is a deserved recognition of the great work that’s happening here in Louisville. I thank Secretary Buttigieg for selecting our city as we work to connect our communities in a safer, more equitable, and environmentally-friendly way."
The goal is to connect low-income and minority neighborhoods with employment centers.
"The bus delivery time is 18-24 months," said Carrie Butler, executive director of TARC. "There are a lot of electric vehicles being purchased in the transportation industry, and the timeline is longer to get them delivered than maybe we would like."
$500,000 will be set aside to train new and current mechanics to service electric buses and charging equipment.
"With funding from the FTA, TARC will be able to add the needed additional electric capacity, as well as the infrastructure required to charge up to 20 battery electric buses," Butler said in a news release. "That will put TARC well along the path to reducing emissions overall, and especially along those routes that serve the historically disadvantaged neighborhoods where health outcomes are much worse than for the Louisville community as a whole."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.