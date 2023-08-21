LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular fixture at the Kentucky State Fair is expected to return next year.
After performing at the Kentucky State Fair on Sunday night, The Oak Ridge Boys committed to returning next year for their 50th performance at the fair. According to a news release, Kentucky Venues President and CEO David S. Beck, Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban inked the deal in front of the crowd.
The group is the first official headliner booked for the 2024 fair, scheduled for Aug. 15-25.
The Oak Ridge Boys started playing in Freedom Hall in 1971.
"It's humbling to think we'll be marking our 50th performance at the Kentucky State Fair," the band released in a statement. "Almost half a century and each show has its own special memory. This unmatched record in the performance world isn't just about us; it's about the fans, the music, and the unforgettable moments we've shared. Kentucky, we're grateful for every encore, every applause, and the journey we've walked together. Here's to the upcoming golden anniversary."
Kentucky State Fair tickets are available online, at participating Kroger stores or the Kentucky Exposition Center box office. To purchase tickets for the state fair online, click here.
