JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Tim Stark, the owner of a controversial roadside zoo in southern Indiana, is scheduled for a court appearance in Clark County, Indiana, Thursday afternoon after he was taken into custody earlier this month.

Stark is charged with felony battery and intimidation. Investigators say he grabbed and threatened an Indiana deputy attorney general in March during a zoo inspection.

Stark is also accused of removing animals from his Charlestown, Indiana, zoo last month before the state could take custody of the animals.

Stark went on the run in mid-September, and was arrested Oct. 8 in upstate New York. He is being held in the Clark County jail.

