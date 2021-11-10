LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The westbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge reopened early Wednesday morning.
The lanes of Interstate 64 from Louisville to New Albany, on the top deck of the bridge, were closed for nine days for construction starting Nov. 1. They were originally scheduled to reopen early Tuesday morning.
The reopening means drivers no longer need to detour onto Interstate 265 and Interstate 65 to get to New Albany. But drivers will only have a few days of reprieve from the closure as another one is scheduled for this weekend so crews can do deck patching and other work surrounding the ongoing construction on the bridge.
Starting Friday night, the eastbound lanes will close and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15.
Drivers going from New Albany to Louisville will have to detour onto I-265 and I-65 to get across the river.
The closures are part of the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge over the next three years, giving it an additional 30 years of life.
