Braeden Walker repeats as Best Play of the Week winner

Brownstown Central's Braeden Walker, middle, returns an interception for a touchdown during an Oct. 11, 2019, football game against Silver Creek. 

 Kerry McGee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 8 of the high school football season.

With 56% of the vote, 1,030 votes, Brownstown Central's Braeden Walker is our first repeat Best Play winner of the 2019 season, and a back-to-back repeat winner, at that. This week, Walker won for his interception returned for a touchdown during the Braves' 22-13 win against Silver Creek. 

Walker, who won Week 7's Best Play vote with a kickoff returned 76 yards for a touchdown against Clarksville, joins Scottsburg's Jeremy Beswick, Trinity's Kaelan Racculia, Bradley West and Armon Tucker, Clarksville's Robert Lamar and St. Xavier's Mekhi Smith as best play winners so far this season.

Best Plays of the Week — Week 8

You voted:

