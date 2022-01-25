LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sources close to the University of Louisville athletics department said Tuesday that school officials and men's basketball coach Chris Mack are in discussions over his future as basketball coach at the school, though no decision has been made.
The university called a joint board of trustees and athletics board meeting for 4 p.m. Wednesday, though it gave no purpose for that meeting other than to "discuss proposed or pending litigation and personnel matters ...”
A scheduled appearance by Mack on his weekly radio coaches show Tuesday night has been canceled.
Mack has been under fire in the midst of an 11-9 start, which comes on the heels of a six-game university-issued suspension to start the season, in part for what it said were irregularities in his handling of the firing of assistant coach Dino Gaudio, who later pleaded guilty in federal court to extorting Mack and the university after learning that his contract would not be renewed.
Curious afternoon at the University of Louisville. The school is called a joint meeting of its athletics board and board of trustees for tomorrow afternoon. Chris Mack’s radio show tonight has been canceled.— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) January 25, 2022
Among the allegations that came out of that incident — much of which was recorded secretly by Mack — were accusations by the assistant that Mack had skirted NCAA rules regarding using graduate assistants in practice and the production of improper recruiting videos.
The NCAA later hit the program with two Level 2 violations on those issues. Mack's contract provides the university the right to fire him for cause if found guilty of Level 2 violations, but no NCAA ruling on the matter has yet been received.
Attendance at Louisville basketball games has dipped to historically low levels, and fans booed the team after their last home loss, to Notre Dame last Saturday.
Wednesday's loss at Virginia was Louisville's fourth double-digit loss in its past five games, the first time that has happened at the school since 1940.
After Saturday's loss, graduate senior Malik Williams was asked if the team might be tuning out the coaching staff and answered with a no comment. Mack said on Saturday that Williams merely wasn't sure how to answer the question but that he feels the team is still engaged and used its comeback from a 19-point deficit at Virginia on Monday as evidence.
